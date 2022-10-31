Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Lowered by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 2.6% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Capital World Investors increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,343 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 49.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 615,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 15,279.5% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 390,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $454.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LMT opened at $484.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $491.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $421.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.29.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.42%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

