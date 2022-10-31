Locus Chain (LOCUS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.32 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $114.43 million and $1.32 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0717 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

