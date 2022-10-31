Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Reaches $0.0714

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0714 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Locus Chain has a market cap of $113.93 million and $1.42 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,392.76 or 0.31324811 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012234 BTC.

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

