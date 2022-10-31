Locus Chain Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $113.87 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0714 or 0.00000349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a market cap of $113.87 million and $1.42 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

