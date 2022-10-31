Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 34,629 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,629 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $73,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMC stock traded down $0.97 on Monday, reaching $162.77. 35,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,889. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $80.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.80 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.02 and a 200-day moving average of $158.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

