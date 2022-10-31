Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,102,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,724 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide makes up approximately 0.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Otis Worldwide worth $148,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.1% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,765,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,948,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $71.10. 27,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,360. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.22. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $88.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

