Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,313,926 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365,624 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.1% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $423,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.0 %

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.23 on Monday, hitting $117.98. The stock had a trading volume of 282,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,646,375. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.14. The company has a market cap of $132.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.66 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.64.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

