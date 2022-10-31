Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $125.15 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,625,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640,465 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $125,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 256,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 206.2% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

BMY stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.00. 547,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,567,531. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $165.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

