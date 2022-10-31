Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $64.64 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 142.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,594 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $64,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $30,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 99.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at $30,314,793.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRWD stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,239,345. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of -217.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.56.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.59.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

