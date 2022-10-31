Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $87.71 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,239,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 901,555 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $87,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.21. 383,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,165,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.30 and a 200 day moving average of $43.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $175.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.