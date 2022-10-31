Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 101,516 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 484,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 101,516 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $124,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $4.85 on Monday, reaching $275.45. 21,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,307. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.92 and a 200 day moving average of $269.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.