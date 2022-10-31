Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 121,023 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 121,023 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Waters worth $106,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 144.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Waters by 404.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Waters by 48.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Waters during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in Waters by 28.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $298.91. The stock had a trading volume of 12,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,986. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $290.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.14. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $375.24.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.63.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

