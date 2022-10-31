Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 17,352 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,352 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $95,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 81.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.20.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 22,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.93, for a total value of $6,739,039.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,761,342.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,678 shares of company stock worth $14,769,107. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $309.73. The company had a trading volume of 18,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,908. The firm has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $179.96 and a 52-week high of $316.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

