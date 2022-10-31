Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 47,277 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,227,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,277 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.9% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AbbVie worth $188,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.59.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE ABBV traded down $2.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.60. The stock had a trading volume of 243,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,689,590. The company has a market capitalization of $257.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.35. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

