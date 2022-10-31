LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Short Interest Up 15.5% in October

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the September 30th total of 72,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LYTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LSI Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 6,961 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $59,864.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,734.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LSI Industries news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 4,865 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $40,379.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,129.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 6,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $59,864.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,411 shares in the company, valued at $321,734.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,568 shares of company stock worth $243,442 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LSI Industries

LSI Industries Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYTS. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in LSI Industries by 20.0% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in LSI Industries by 9.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LSI Industries by 14.8% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in LSI Industries by 6.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in LSI Industries by 10.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 34,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

LYTS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.83. The company had a trading volume of 313 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,132. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The company has a market cap of $210.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.05.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. LSI Industries had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $127.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

About LSI Industries

(Get Rating)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.