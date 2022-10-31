Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LU. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.40 price target on the stock. China Renaissance cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, CLSA cut Lufax from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of LU stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.52, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.32.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Lufax had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Analysts predict that Lufax will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,470,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lufax by 1,298.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433,557 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Lufax by 1.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,263,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,171,000 after purchasing an additional 268,128 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,034,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,732,000 after buying an additional 3,015,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,226,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,229,000 after buying an additional 1,634,823 shares during the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

