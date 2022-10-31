Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

A number of research firms have commented on LUMN. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

NYSE LUMN opened at $7.34 on Monday. Lumen Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.62%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,635,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,357,000 after buying an additional 2,332,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,521,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,024,000 after buying an additional 417,651 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,230,000 after buying an additional 2,919,199 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 14,710,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,094,000 after buying an additional 454,955 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

