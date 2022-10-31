Lumen Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 47,838 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 114% compared to the typical volume of 22,332 call options.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LUMN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 838,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,940,319. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13. Lumen Technologies has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.59%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Institutional Trading of Lumen Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 184.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.