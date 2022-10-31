LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $17.29 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 8.1% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $17,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $68,000.

STIP stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.22. 3,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,186. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $107.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.89.

