LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 3.9% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,770. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.50.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

