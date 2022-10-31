LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
LYB has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Vertical Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.85.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance
NYSE LYB opened at $77.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.71. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
