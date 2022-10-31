LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

LYB has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Vertical Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.85.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $77.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.71. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.