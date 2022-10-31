Magic Internet Money (MIM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.54 Million

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. During the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Magic Internet Money has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $4.54 million worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004884 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money was first traded on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magic Internet Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magic Internet Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

