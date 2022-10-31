Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,421 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New comprises about 1.2% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.39% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 64.5% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BAPR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,078. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.00. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $34.17.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.