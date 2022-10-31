Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Invests $392,000 in Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 82,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Charge Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 23.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charge Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Charge Enterprises from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Charge Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Charge Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRGE traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.11. 5,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,792. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Charge Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.09.

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Charge Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 288.82% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $181.04 million during the quarter.

Charge Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charge Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charge Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.