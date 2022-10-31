Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Invests $722,000 in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of ProShares Short QQQ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 15.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of PSQ stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,371,750. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

