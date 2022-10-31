Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 4,028 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,594 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,811 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 175,234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.6% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,278 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.64.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.43. 219,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,646,375. The company has a market cap of $131.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.66 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

