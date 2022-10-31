Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 114,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund comprises approximately 1.6% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE LDP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.07. 129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,300. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.13. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $27.61.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

