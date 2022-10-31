Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,729 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,246,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,561,649,000 after purchasing an additional 528,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,748,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,381,518,000 after purchasing an additional 502,626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,553,563,000 after purchasing an additional 491,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.12. 64,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,229,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.65 and its 200 day moving average is $119.32.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TD Securities raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.74.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

