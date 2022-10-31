Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:YJUN)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:YJUN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 542,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,532,000. FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June accounts for approximately 6.9% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YJUN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,573 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:YJUN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.93. The stock had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,448. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.82. FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $20.62.

