Mammoth (MMT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $163,289.00

Mammoth (MMT) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 31st. In the last week, Mammoth has traded 33.8% higher against the US dollar. Mammoth has a market cap of $6.06 billion and $163,289.00 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mammoth token can currently be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00004243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mammoth alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,395.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007389 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005838 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00017455 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00052952 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00044565 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00022516 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00252231 BTC.

About Mammoth

Mammoth (MMT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain.

Mammoth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.83506992 USD and is up 10.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $181,883.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.