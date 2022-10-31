Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mannatech from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Mannatech stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.14. Mannatech has a 12-month low of $15.49 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.85.

Mannatech Dividend Announcement

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.98 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 25.98%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mannatech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTEX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mannatech in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Mannatech by 1,090.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mannatech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. 23.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mannatech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.