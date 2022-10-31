MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the September 30th total of 2,910,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 679,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of MasTec to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,168,000 after purchasing an additional 134,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after acquiring an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in MasTec by 7.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,306,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,967,000 after acquiring an additional 219,922 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in MasTec by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,249,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,421,000 after acquiring an additional 89,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in MasTec by 1.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,985,000 after acquiring an additional 25,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.08. 806,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,684. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.30. MasTec has a 52 week low of $62.36 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

