MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Bought by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,168,000 after acquiring an additional 134,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,086,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,188,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,828,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,037,000 after buying an additional 233,351 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,859,000 after buying an additional 86,807 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

NYSE MTZ opened at $76.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.44. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $104.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.30.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

