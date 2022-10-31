Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Lowered to $392.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $400.00 to $392.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.31.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA opened at $329.47 on Friday. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $318.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $311.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868,493 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 47.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,394 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 32,213.1% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,807 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,489,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 35,248.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,598 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

