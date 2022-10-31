Matson (NYSE:MATX) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.67-$6.79 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MATX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Matson in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Matson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

NYSE:MATX traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,317. Matson has a 1 year low of $60.35 and a 1 year high of $125.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.81.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Matson had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 79.22%. Analysts anticipate that Matson will post 30.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.69%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $399,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,178,655.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $399,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,178,655.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $34,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,538.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,373. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Matson by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in Matson by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

