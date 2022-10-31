Matthew 25 Management Corp Purchases 30,000 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,215,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Brandywine Realty Trust makes up about 4.3% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Matthew 25 Management Corp owned 0.71% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $11,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 212,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 22,407 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 59,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 127,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 14,555 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 29.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDN. Truist Financial raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.53. 16,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,147. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 447.06%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

