Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC) Short Interest Down 13.5% in October

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the September 30th total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

JMAC remained flat at $10.15 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08. Maxpro Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,942,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 2.4% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,154,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 27,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $282,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

