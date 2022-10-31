McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Receives $281.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $286.52.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Up 3.5 %

MCD stock opened at $274.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.40. The stock has a market cap of $201.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $274.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

