McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $295.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $286.52.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $274.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $274.81.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 31.3% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 127.4% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.1% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

