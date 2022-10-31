McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) vs. First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Financial Contrast

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.3% of McDonald’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of McDonald’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares McDonald’s and First Watch Restaurant Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McDonald’s $23.22 billion 8.70 $7.55 billion $7.94 34.57 First Watch Restaurant Group $601.19 million 1.67 -$2.11 million $0.07 242.89

Profitability

McDonald’s has higher revenue and earnings than First Watch Restaurant Group. McDonald’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Watch Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares McDonald’s and First Watch Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McDonald’s 25.42% -128.38% 14.14% First Watch Restaurant Group 0.51% 0.75% 0.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for McDonald’s and First Watch Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McDonald’s 0 5 20 0 2.80 First Watch Restaurant Group 0 2 5 0 2.71

McDonald’s currently has a consensus target price of $286.52, indicating a potential upside of 4.37%. First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus target price of $21.06, indicating a potential upside of 23.90%. Given First Watch Restaurant Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Watch Restaurant Group is more favorable than McDonald’s.

Summary

McDonald’s beats First Watch Restaurant Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 40,031 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.