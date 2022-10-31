Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,513 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medtronic Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.05. The company had a trading volume of 148,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $79.44 and a 12 month high of $124.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.89 and its 200 day moving average is $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

