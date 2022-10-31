Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,175 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $75,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $481,525,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Medtronic by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,234,000 after buying an additional 2,789,882 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,596,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,660,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $87.05. The company had a trading volume of 76,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,842. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.79. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $79.44 and a 1-year high of $124.63. The stock has a market cap of $115.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

