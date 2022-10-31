MELD (MELD) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $77.39 Million

MELD (MELD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 31st. Over the last week, MELD has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. One MELD token can now be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. MELD has a total market capitalization of $77.39 million and approximately $83,796.00 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,388.95 or 0.31408038 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012267 BTC.

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,798,204 tokens. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.02314138 USD and is up 4.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $94,010.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

