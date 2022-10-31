MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC trimmed its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,401,000 after purchasing an additional 421,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,658,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,687,000 after acquiring an additional 21,749 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,710,000 after acquiring an additional 104,932 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 935,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,091,000 after acquiring an additional 77,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 367,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,759,000 after acquiring an additional 27,553 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $881.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 186.42 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $873.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $842.30. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,711.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. New Street Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,327.00.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

