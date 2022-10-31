Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the September 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:MRBK traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,253. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $194.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.41. Meridian has a fifty-two week low of $27.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average of $30.38.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $27.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.19 million. Meridian had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 17.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meridian will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Meridian’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meridian in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meridian by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meridian by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 228,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meridian by 26.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 120,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 25,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meridian by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Meridian by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

