MetaMUI (MMUI) Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. During the last week, MetaMUI has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One MetaMUI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMUI has a market cap of $100.22 million and $307,813.00 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI’s launch date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

