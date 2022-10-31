Meter Governance (MTRG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $61.26 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 31st. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $3.68 or 0.00017993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $61.26 million and $1.10 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,642,708 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

