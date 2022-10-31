Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.25.

Methanex Trading Down 2.4 %

MEOH stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.76. Methanex has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $56.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Methanex Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex in the first quarter valued at about $6,108,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Methanex by 4.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Methanex in the first quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Methanex by 33.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,515,000 after acquiring an additional 98,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Methanex in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading

