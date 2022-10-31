Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 859,300 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the September 30th total of 763,700 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 137,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE MEI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.21. 4,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,363. Methode Electronics has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.48.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

A number of research firms have commented on MEI. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Methode Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Methode Electronics

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,800,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 12.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 22.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 27,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 32.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 27,061 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Stories

