MetisDAO (METIS) Price Up 4.5% This Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $133.20 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $30.32 or 0.00147718 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,524.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00007983 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004232 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006579 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016671 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00055145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00044973 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00022137 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,393,228 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,393,227.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 30.88735074 USD and is up 5.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $5,135,308.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

